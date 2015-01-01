Abstract

PURPOSE: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is elevated among rural residents and contributes to maternal morbidity and mortality. Postpartum health insurance expansion efforts could address multiple causes of maternal morbidity and mortality, including IPV. The objective of this study was to describe the relationship between perinatal health insurance, IPV, and postpartum abuse screening among rural US residents.



METHODS: Using 2016-2020 data on rural residents from the Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System, we assessed self-report of experiencing physical violence by an intimate partner and rates of abuse screening at postpartum visits. Health insurance at childbirth and postpartum was categorized as private, Medicaid, or uninsured. We also measured insurance transitions from childbirth to postpartum (continuous private, continuous Medicaid, Medicaid to private, and Medicaid to uninsured).



FINDINGS: IPV rates varied by health insurance status at childbirth, with the highest rates among Medicaid beneficiaries (7.7%), compared to those who were uninsured (1.6%) or privately insured (1.6%). When measured by insurance transitions, the highest IPV rates were reported by those with continuous Medicaid coverage (8.6%), followed by those who transitioned from Medicaid at childbirth to private insurance (5.3%) or no insurance (5.9%) postpartum. Nearly half (48.1%) of rural residents lacked postpartum abuse screening, with the highest proportion among rural residents who were uninsured at childbirth (66.1%) or postpartum (52.1%).



CONCLUSION: Rural residents who are insured by Medicaid before or after childbirth are at elevated risk for IPV. Medicaid policy efforts to improve maternal health should focus on improving detection and screening for IPV among rural residents.

Language: en