Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Female-specific issues, such as breast injuries, pelvic floor dysfunctions, saddle sores, and menstrual symptoms, can significantly impact female athletes. This study examined the prevalence, perceived impact on performance, and role of the support staff in addressing and managing these issues in elite athletes based at a multisport training centre.



DESIGN: Anonymous online questionnaire.



METHODS: A total of 180 female athletes from various sport disciplines at the Dutch Olympic Training Centre were invited to participate in the study. An anonymous, 39-item questionnaire was developed and hosted on Qualtrics collecting data on respondents' characteristics, breast injuries, pelvic floor dysfunctions, saddle sores, menstrual symptoms, contraceptive use, and communication about these issues.



RESULTS: A total of 105 valid responses were analysed. The findings revealed that athletes regularly experience breast injuries (15.2 %), urinary incontinence (29.5 %), other pelvic floor problems (21.0 %), saddle sores (65.7 %), and menstrual cycle-related symptoms, with negative performance effects. Communication with support staff remained limited, with only 23.8 % of athletes discussing any of these issues, often due to concerns about understanding, shame, or a lack of opportunity for easy communication.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings underscore the crucial role of creating a supportive environment, promoting early intervention, and utilising multisport centres to comprehensively address these concerns, emphasising the need for open communication, education, and support to enhance female athletes' performance and well-being.

