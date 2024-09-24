Abstract

Ultrasonic guided wave (UGW) inspection is an emerging non-destructive testing(NDT) technique for rail flaw detection, where weak UGW signals under strong noise backgrounds are difficult to detect. In this study, a UGW signal identification model based on a chaotic oscillator is established. The approach integrates the UGW response into the critical state of the Duffing system to serve as a disturbance control variable. By evaluating the system's motion state before and after introducing the UGW response, identification of UGW signals can be realized. Thus, the parameters defining the critical state of Duffing oscillators are determined by Ke. Moreover, an electromagnetic transducer was specifically devised to enable unidirectional excitation for UGWs targeted at both the rail base and rail head. Experimental studies showed that the proposed methodology effectively detected and located a 0.46 mm notch at the rail base and a 1.78 mm notch at the rail head. Furthermore, Ke was directly proportional to the notch size, which could be used as a quantitative index to characterize the rail flaw.

