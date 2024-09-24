Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the effects of wearing virtual reality (VR) with a head-mounted display (HMD) on body sway in younger and older adults. A standing posture with eyes open without an HMD constituted the control condition. Wearing an HMD and viewing a 30°-tilt image and a 60°-tilt image in a resting standing position were the experimental conditions. Measurements were made using a force plate. All conditions were performed three times each and included the X-axis trajectory length (mm), Y-axis trajectory length (mm), total trajectory length (mm), trajectory length per unit time (mm/s), outer peripheral area (mm(2)), and rectangular area (mm(2)). The results showed a significant interaction between generation and condition in Y-axis trajectory length (mm) and total trajectory length (mm), with an increased body center-of-gravity sway during the viewing of tilted VR images in older adults than in younger adults in both sexes. The results of this study show that body sway can be induced by visual stimulation alone with VR without movement, suggesting the possibility of providing safe and simple balance training to older adults.

Language: en