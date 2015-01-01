Abstract

Cracks provide the earliest and most immediate visual response to structural deterioration of asphalt pavements. Most of the current methods for crack detection are based on visible light sensors and convolutional neural networks. However, such an approach obviously limits the detection to daytime and good lighting conditions. Therefore, this paper proposes a crack detection technique cross-modal feature alignment of YOLOV5 based on visible and infrared images. The infrared spectrum characteristics of silicate concrete can be an important supplement. The adaptive illumination-aware weight generation module is introduced to compute illumination probability to guide the training of the fusion network. In order to alleviate the problem of weak alignment of the multi-scale feature map, the FA-BIFPN feature pyramid module is proposed. The parallel structure of a dual backbone network takes 40% less time to train than a single backbone network. As determined through validation on FLIR, LLVIP, and VEDAI bimodal datasets, the fused images have more stable performance compared to the visible images. In addition, the detector proposed in this paper surpasses the current advanced YOLOV5 unimodal detector and CFT cross-modal fusion module. In the publicly available bimodal road crack dataset, our method is able to detect cracks of 5 pixels with 98.3% accuracy under weak illumination.

