Abstract

Future airspace is expected to become more congested with additional in-service cargo and commercial flights. Pilots will face additional burdens in such an environment, given the increasing number of factors that they must simultaneously consider while completing their work activities. Therefore, care and attention must be paid to the mental workload (MWL) experienced by operating pilots. If left unaddressed, a state of mental overload could affect the pilot's ability to complete his or her work activities in a safe and correct manner. This study examines the impact of two different cockpit display interfaces (CDIs), the Steam Gauge panel and the G1000 Glass panel, on novice pilots' MWL and situational awareness (SA) in a flight simulator-based setting. A combination of objective (EEG and HRV) and subjective (NASA-TLX) assessments is used to assess novice pilots' cognitive states during this study. Our results indicate that the gauge design of the CDI affects novice pilots' SA and MWL, with the G1000 Glass panel being more effective in reducing the MWL and improving SA compared with the Steam Gauge panel. The results of this study have implications for the design of future flight deck interfaces and the training of future pilots.

Language: en