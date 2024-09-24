Abstract

The attributes of diversity and concealment pose formidable challenges in the accurate detection and efficacious management of distresses within subgrade structures. The onset of subgrade distresses may precipitate structural degradation, thereby amplifying the frequency of traffic incidents and instigating economic ramifications. Accurate and timely detection of subgrade distresses is essential for maintaining and repairing road sections with existing distresses. This helps to prolong the service life of road infrastructure and reduce financial burden. In recent years, the advent of numerous novel technologies and methodologies has propelled significant advancements in subgrade distress detection. Therefore, this review delineates a concentrated examination of subgrade distress detection, methodically consolidating and presenting various techniques while dissecting their respective merits and constraints. By furnishing comprehensive guidance on subgrade distress detection, this review facilitates the expedient identification and targeted treatment of subgrade distresses, thereby fortifying safety and enhancing durability. The pivotal role of this review in bolstering the construction and operational facets of transportation infrastructure is underscored.

Language: en