Abstract

With the continuous advancement of autonomous driving and monitoring technologies, there is increasing attention on non-intrusive target monitoring and recognition. This paper proposes an ArcFace SE-attention model-agnostic meta-learning approach (AS-MAML) by integrating attention mechanisms into residual networks for pedestrian gait recognition using frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW) millimeter-wave radar through meta-learning. We enhance the feature extraction capability of the base network using channel attention mechanisms and integrate the additive angular margin loss function (ArcFace loss) into the inner loop of MAML to constrain inner loop optimization and improve radar discrimination. Then, this network is used to classify small-sample micro-Doppler images obtained from millimeter-wave radar as the data source for pose recognition. Experimental tests were conducted on pose estimation and image classification tasks. The results demonstrate significant detection and recognition performance, with an accuracy of 94.5%, accompanied by a 95% confidence interval. Additionally, on the open-source dataset DIAT-μRadHAR, which is specially processed to increase classification difficulty, the network achieves a classification accuracy of 85.9%.

Language: en