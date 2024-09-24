Abstract

Gait phase monitoring wearable sensors play a crucial role in assessing both health and athletic performance, offering valuable insights into an individual's gait pattern. In this study, we introduced a simple and cost-effective capacitive gait sensor manufacturing approach, utilizing a micropatterned polydimethylsiloxane dielectric layer placed between screen-printed silver electrodes. The sensor demonstrated inherent stretchability and durability, even when the electrode was bent at a 45-degree angle, it maintained an electrode resistance of approximately 3 Ω. This feature is particularly advantageous for gait monitoring applications. Furthermore, the fabricated flexible capacitive pressure sensor exhibited higher sensitivity and linearity at both low and high pressure and displayed very good stability. Notably, the sensors demonstrated rapid response and recovery times for both under low and high pressure. To further explore the capabilities of these new sensors, they were successfully tested as insole-type pressure sensors for real-time gait signal monitoring. The sensors displayed a well-balanced combination of sensitivity and response time, making them well-suited for gait analysis. Beyond gait analysis, the proposed sensor holds the potential for a wide range of applications within biomedical, sports, and commercial systems where soft and conformable sensors are preferred.

