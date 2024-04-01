|
Citation
|
Viglianti EM, Oliverio AL, Meeks LM, Bohnert A, Bell SA. Trends Mol. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38734573
|
Abstract
|
Sexual harassment in academia is endemic driven by gender-based inequalities and sustained through organizational tolerance, and its impact extends beyond the primary victim(s). Applying principles of emergency management provides a framework for institutions to balance their obligations to the primary victim(s) while also acknowledging the need to restore the well-being and culture of secondary victims.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emergency response framework; secondary victims; sexual harassment