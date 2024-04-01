SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Viglianti EM, Oliverio AL, Meeks LM, Bohnert A, Bell SA. Trends Mol. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.molmed.2024.04.007

PMID

38734573

Abstract

Sexual harassment in academia is endemic driven by gender-based inequalities and sustained through organizational tolerance, and its impact extends beyond the primary victim(s). Applying principles of emergency management provides a framework for institutions to balance their obligations to the primary victim(s) while also acknowledging the need to restore the well-being and culture of secondary victims.


Language: en

Keywords

emergency response framework; secondary victims; sexual harassment

