Abstract

Safety-in-Numbers (SiN) implies that the risk of collision per road user is less when there are more road users. Although the available literature has confirmed the existence of SiN as an objective measure of safety, the effect on perceived safety, especially in the context of bicycle riders, has received much less attention. This study investigates the SiN effect on the perceived safety of bicycle riders that influences route choice behavior. A stated preference survey was performed in the South Delhi district of Delhi. The effect of attributes like posted speed limit, the volume of motorized traffic, bicycle infrastructure, and bicycle traffic/ crowding on route choice behavior was investigated. A binary logit model was developed to quantify the effect of these attributes on route choice. The results indicate that, in general, riders prefer routes with more bicycle traffic, hence validating SiN. But the effect does not always hold. For some riders, in the presence of dedicated bicycle infrastructure, when the perceived safety is higher, the presence of more bicycle traffic acts as crowding and demotivates riders to choose that route. The study also reveals that riders prefer routes with a low volume of motorized traffic and dedicated bicycle infrastructure. The outcomes suggest that a policy that encourages infrastructural development to provide lateral separation will encourage more people, hence increasing bicycle mode share as well as the perceived safety of riders.

Language: en