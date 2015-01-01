Abstract

The development of autonomous vehicles (AVs) has rapidly evolved in recent years, aiming to gradually replace humans in driving tasks. However, road traffic is a complex environment involving numerous social interactions. As new road users, AVs may encounter different interactive situations from those of human drivers. This study therefore investigates whether human drivers show distinct degrees of prosociality toward AVs or other human drivers and whether AV behavioral patterns exert a relevant influence. Sixty-two drivers participated in the driving simulation experiment and interacted with other human drivers and different kinds of AVs (conservative, human-like, aggressive). The results show that human drivers are more willing to yield to other human drivers than to all kinds of AVs. Their braking reaction time is longer when yielding to AVs and their distance to AVs is shorter when choosing not to yield. AVs of different behavioral patterns do not significantly differ in yielding rate, but the braking reaction time of human-like AVs is longer than conservative AVs and shorter than aggressive AVs. These findings suggest that human drivers show more prosocial behaviors toward other human drivers than toward AVs. And human drivers' yielding behavior changes as the behavioral patterns of AVs changes. Accordingly, this study improves the understanding of how human drivers interact with nonliving road users such as AVs and how the former accept AVs with different driving styles on the road.

