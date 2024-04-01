|
Citation
Jeong H, Cabiles N, Van Emmerik REA. Gait Posture 2024; 112: 46-52.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38735092
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Challenges to postural stability emerge in the transition from locomotion to a standing posture as during gait termination, often accompanied by another task (e.g., opening a door), which may complicate control. However, less is known about postural control during terminating gait while engaged in a secondary manual task. RESEARCH QUESTION: What are the changes in postural control when terminating gait with and without a prehension task? METHODS: In a cross-sectional design, 15 healthy young adults (M=8, F=7; 27±2 years; 69±13 kg; 171±8 cm) underwent both a single task gait termination (GTO) and dual task (gait termination plus reaching; GTR). Postural Time-to-Contact (TtC) was measured using Center of Pressure (CoP) and the sternum position in anterior-posterior (AP) and medial-lateral (ML) directions over two different phases: preparatory phase and stabilization phase. Five successful trials were recorded to obtain a mean TtC. For statistical analysis of TtC, a two-tailed paired t-test was used (p =.05) as normality was satisfied.
Language: en
Keywords
Base of support; Center of pressure; Gait termination; Postural control; Prehension; Time-to-contact