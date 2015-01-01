Abstract

The number of women involved with forensic mental health systems internationally is rising, however, limited research has explored the characteristics of those assessed for criminal responsibility. We investigated the demographic, psychiatric, and criminological characteristics of women recommended as eligible or ineligible for the defence of Not Criminally Responsible (NCR) on account of mental disorder following a criminal responsibility assessment in Central Canada. Data were collected through retrospective chart reviews of court-ordered criminal responsibility assessments for 109 women referred for evaluations between 2003 and 2019. Accused were an average age of 34.55 years, predominately identified as Indigenous (37.7%) or Caucasian (20.8%), and had often been charged with assault (47.7%). Women identified in the reports as NCR-eligible were significantly more likely to be employed, experience delusions during the index offence, and have expert reports linking their mental health symptoms to NCR legal criteria. They were also significantly less likely to have a personality disorder, substance-related diagnosis, or have used substances during the index offence. Delusions during the index offence significantly predicted assessment recommendations when controlling for age at assessment order, current substance-related diagnosis, and whether the expert report linked mental health symptoms to NCR legal criteria.



FINDINGS indicate the key factors considered by forensic mental health professionals when conducting criminal responsibility assessments with women. Meaningful differences exist between women identified as NCR-eligible and ineligible, with findings illustrating who may be more likely to receive services within the Canadian forensic mental health system.

