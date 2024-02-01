|
Danese A, Martsenkovskyi D, Remberk B, Khalil MY, Diggins E, Keiller E, Masood S, Awah I, Barbui C, Beer R, Calam R, Gagliato M, Jensen TK, Kostova Z, Leckman JF, Lewis SJ, Lorberg B, Myshakivska O, Pfeiffer E, Rosner R, Schleider JL, Shenderovich Y, Skokauskas N, Tolan PH, Caffo E, Sijbrandij M, Ougrin D, Leventhal BL, Weisz JR. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
38735431
OBJECTIVE: Over 200 million children and adolescents live in countries affected by violent conflict, are likely to have complex mental health needs, and struggle to access traditional mental health services. Digital mental health interventions have the potential to overcome some of the barriers in accessing mental health support. We performed a scoping review to map existing digital mental health interventions relevant for children and adolescents affected by war, examine the strength of the evidence base, and inform the development of future interventions.
adolescents; children; digital intervention; mental health; war