Abstract

PURPOSE: We describe and evaluate the introduction of a trauma family support service (TFSS) in an Australian tertiary paediatric hospital.



DESIGN AND METHODS: A longitudinal mixed-methods cohort study evaluated the effectiveness of the TFSS on quality of life. PedsQL4.0 and EuroQol 5D-Y scores were collected at 6 and 12 months at intervention and non-intervention sites and outcomes were compared using a two-sample t-test. Qualitative data from field notes collected during the administration of the quality-of-life measures were analysed using inductive content analysis. Data were integrated during the interpretation of results to expand and strengthen findings.



RESULTS: Data from 192 children were collected (intervention site: 104, control site: 88). Significant increases were seen in the PedsQL and EQ-5D-Y scores at the intervention site compared to the control site at both timepoints, indicating an increase in overall health related quality of life. Two main categories were generated from the qualitative analysis: "Psychosocial impact of trauma" and "Access to psychosocial services."



CONCLUSIONS: The introduction of a dedicated family support service after paediatric injury improved well-being up to 12 months post injury.



PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Healthcare providers should emphasise dedicated family support services for paediatric trauma patients, focusing on their psychosocial needs and ensuring access to suitable resources. Paediatric nurses are a major part of this service and should contribute to future research, co-designing and implementing these improved family support services to better serve families affected by paediatric trauma.

Language: en