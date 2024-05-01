Abstract

We investigated the longitudinal association between physical activity (PA) and symptoms of depression and anxiety in people with depression during the COVID-19 pandemic. We used data from baseline (June 2020) to wave 3 (June 2021) of the PAMPA Cohort, an ambispective cohort with adults in south Brazil. The Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale assessed depressive and anxiety symptoms in all waves. Participants reported frequency (minutes), type (aerobic, strength, combined), and place (out of home, at home) of physical activity at baseline. Generalized linear models were used to investigate the interaction between time and PA, adjusting for possible confounding variables. Subjective memory decline was assessed using multivariate Cox proportional hazard regression models to obtain adjusted hazard ratio (HR) and respective 95% confidence interval (CI). Participants (n = 424) with self-reported clinically diagnosed depression were included. We observed a non-linear increase trajectory of depression during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. PA was associated with a slower trajectory of depressive (slope: -1.89; 95%CI: -3.34, -0.43 points) but not anxiety (slope: -1.33; 95%CI: -2.93, 0.25 points) symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants who continued physically active from pre-pandemic in wave 1 showed a lower risk of subjective memory decline during follow-up than those who persisted inactive in the same period (HR: 0.52; 95%CI: 0.30, 0.89). PA attenuated the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on depressive symptoms in adults living with depression in south Brazil. Regularity of physical activity was associated with fewer depression and anxiety symptoms and a lower risk of subjective memory decline.

Language: en