Abstract

Comprehending crowd dynamics on staircases is imperative for preventing accidents, particularly in emergency scenarios. In this context, our study delves into bi-directional pedestrian flow. When confronted with limited staircase space, the occurrence of two distinct lanes-one for upstairs and another for downstairs-is a common observation. However, there has been no quantitative investigation conducted to understand this phenomenon. To facilitate such an analysis, we employ a velocity-based personal space model that accurately reproduces the formation of upstairs and downstairs lanes in bi-directional staircases. The study of lane formation mechanisms and the exploration of factors influencing deadlock are essentially two sides of the same coin. This is due to the fact that, the occurrence of deadlock signifies a disruption in the anticipated lane behavior during counter flow. As a result, we have devised various scenarios to meticulously analyze the factors contributing to both deadlock formation and its subsequent performance. This involves manipulating parameters such as speed, speed dispersion, pedestrian count, initial density, right-hand preference weight, minimum personal space size, same-direction following intensity, and time step. The findings hold the potential to enhance the overall quality of service in stairway movement and offer significant contributions to the understanding and management of pedestrian behavior in such settings.

