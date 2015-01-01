Abstract

This study aimed to apply a journey mapping methodology to identify travel considerations and barriers for people with disabilities (PWDs) at each travel stage, from considering a trip through to arriving at the destination for their current modes of transportation, with the objective of understanding and avoiding "pain points" during a transition to autonomous driving systems. Twenty PWDs, including those with physical, visual, aural, cognitive, and combined physical/visual impairments, participated in a semistructured one-on-one interview. Descriptive statistics were used for demographic information, and qualitative content analysis was used to analyze the transcribed interviews and extract themes. Themes were further organized by the modes of transportation used. The top four themes in considering and planning a trip were third-party assistance availability (private vehicle, public transportation, and paratransit), finding an accessible or suitable parking space (private vehicle), access to a service location (public transportation and paratransit), and transportation schedules (public transportation and paratransit). The top four travel barriers to locating, entering, riding, and exiting transportation and arriving at the destination were vehicle ingress/egress (private vehicle and public transportation), concerns about wheelchair securement (public transportation and paratransit), requiring third-party assistance (private vehicle and public transportation), and accessibility to service locations (public transportation). The study suggests that to mitigate travel considerations and barriers for PWDs, vehicle-specific barriers and infrastructure issues should be addressed simultaneously. We anticipate that the findings will provide insights into the design and development of autonomous vehicles, to better accommodate the needs of PWDs.

