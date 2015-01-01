|
Lee T, Rouphail N. Transp. Res. Rec. 2024; 2678(5): 463-478.
As connected vehicle data became available, efforts to employ surrogate safety measures (SSMs) for crash frequency modeling were undertaken. For road safety evaluation, traffic conflicts are quantitatively measured by various SSMs in two dimensions: spatial/temporal proximity (e.g., time-to-collision, TTC) and evasive action (e.g., deceleration rate, DR). However, a single SSM or a single dimension only represents partial images of the true severity of traffic conflicts. Therefore, this study investigates possible enhancements in crash frequency modeling by concurrently using proximity and evasion SSMs. For rear-end crash frequency estimation, five negative binomial regression models and two tree-based models (a regression tree and random forest) were developed. All models were estimated using crashes, traffic volume, and segment length, along with three SSMs (DR, TTC, and modified TTC) extracted from connected vehicle data in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
