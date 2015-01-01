Abstract

This paper examines the impact of roundabouts implemented at intersections throughout a dense urban network on its operational performance. Metrics considered include the average free-flow speed, flow-moving capacity, trip-serving capacity, and fuel consumption rate. Three intersection strategies are compared: signalized intersections allowing left turns in a permitted manner (TWs), signalized intersections prohibiting left turns (TWLs), and modern roundabouts (RBs). Using the approaches of macroscopic fundamental diagrams and network exit functions, both analytical investigations and microscopic traffic simulations for grid networks were conducted. In general, the results from both analyses agree well. The results reveal that when single-lane roundabouts are applied in networks with a single travel in each direction, the RB network outperforms the TW network for all operational metrics. The RB network also outperforms the TWL network in free-flow speed and flow-moving capacity and has a similar trip-serving capacity as the TWL network. However, when roundabouts with two travel lanes are applied on multi-lane networks, the TWL network exceeds the RB network in both flow-moving and trip-serving capacities. This decrease in the performance of the RB network could possibly come from the complexity imposed on the entering vehicle that wants to use the inner lane. Moreover, because vehicles in the RB network need to accelerate/decelerate more frequently those in the other networks, the RB network generates a higher fuel consumption rate in uncongested and capacity conditions. The findings suggest intersections of roundabouts could be beneficial for networks with a single travel lane in each direction.

