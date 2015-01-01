SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Alexander AL, Jackson D, Donahue JE, Chirkov A, Banerjee P. Am. J. Forensic Med. Pathol. 2023; 44(2): 136-139.

(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/PAF.0000000000000824

36989081

Suicide rapidly increased in the United States by 30% from 2000 to 2020, accounting for more than 800,000 deaths ( Neurosci Res Program Bull. 1972; 10: 384-8). Studies have shown that there are a multitude of underlying issues, including mental illness, that elevate an individual's risk of dying by suicide ( CDC WONDER: Underlying cause of death, 1999-2019. Atlanta, GA: US Department of Health and Human Services, CDC; 2020). Presented here is a case of Bing Neel syndrome (BNS) found in a 69-year-old man who died by suicide by jumping off a 135' bridge. His medical history was significant for traumatic brain injury, Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia (WM), major depressive disorder, suicidal ideation, and anxiety. Bing Neel syndrome is a rare central nervous system complication of WM. His wife reported an abrupt mental deterioration starting 5 years before his death, characterized by paranoia, depression, and insomnia. He had been a high-functioning university professor. His decline culminated with the loss of independence in his activities of daily living. At autopsy, it was found that he experienced blunt force injuries related to the fall, causing his death. A neuropathologic examination revealed a brisk and fulminant clonal CD20 + /immunoglobulin M+ lymphocytic infiltrate, involving all sampled regions of his brain, consistent with WM. This workup was critical to obtaining an accurate pathologic diagnosis of BNS and understanding his full clinical status before death. Although BNS was not the proximate cause of death, this diagnosis aided the death investigation as a causal factor in his suicidality and was vital to providing his family closure.


*Depressive Disorder, Major; *Psychotic Disorders/complications; *Suicide; *Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia/complications/diagnosis/pathology; Activities of Daily Living; Aged; Animals; Cattle; Humans; Male; Suicidal Ideation

