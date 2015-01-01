|
Citation
Lele K, McLean LM, Peisah C. Australas. Psychiatry 2023; 31(2): 139-141.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36861940
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Doctors' mental health has received renewed attention given the epidemic of burnout, high suicide rates and the recent pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic. Internationally, various service designs and primary prevention initiatives have been trialled to address these needs. Systemic barriers such as stigma as well as individual characteristics of doctors have historically prevented access to mental health services. This paper outlines the Australian service context from which a new publicly funded doctors' mental health programme emerged.
Language: en
Keywords
‘mental health for doctors’; *Burnout, Professional/epidemiology; *COVID-19; *Mental Health Services; access; Australia/epidemiology; Burnout; Humans; Pandemics; patient safety