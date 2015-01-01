|
Wittenberg MF, Fitzgerald S, Pluhar E. Curr. Opin. Pediatr. 2023; 35(4): 415-422.
36988280
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Adolescents who are pregnant experience higher levels of depressive symptoms than nonpregnant peers and pregnant adults. Clinicians caring for youth are often the first point of clinical contact for pregnant adolescents but report low confidence in assessing and treating reproductive health concerns. In the current review, we outline risk factors for depressive symptoms among pregnant adolescents and provide guidance on best practices in assessment and treatment of depressive symptoms in this pediatric sub-population.
*Child Abuse; *Depression/diagnosis/etiology/therapy; Adolescent; Adult; Child; Female; Humans; Pregnancy; Pregnant Women; Risk Factors; Suicidal Ideation