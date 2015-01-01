SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Smith NE, Sierra T, Brown H. JAAPA 2023; 36(4): 33-38.

(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Physicians Assistants)

10.1097/01.JAA.0000921264.94152.65

36913609

The prevalence of suicidal ideation is unknown and limited information exists about depression and anxiety among physician associates/assistants (PAs). We set out to understand the degree of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation in PAs and PA students. In total, 728 PAs and 322 PA students took an online survey. Risk of depression and anxiety were present at higher levels in PA students compared with employed PAs. PA students indicated higher levels of suicidal ideation compared with clinically active PAs. One-third of those with suicidal ideation did not reveal it to anyone; among those who did, 16.2% feared the results of disclosure. This study establishes that PAs and PA students are at risk for suicidal ideation and often bypass help. The COVID-19 pandemic may have led to elevated rates of emotional distress, and longitudinal studies are needed to understand the basis for such ideation and if it is transitory.


*COVID-19/epidemiology; *Suicidal Ideation; Anxiety/epidemiology/psychology; Cross-Sectional Studies; Depression/epidemiology/psychology; Humans; Pandemics

