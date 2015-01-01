|
Citation
|
Liang Y, Rees DI, Sabia JJ, Smiley C. JAMA Pediatr. 2023; 177(5): 534-536.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36877505
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
In an attempt to reduce bullying, states have enacted antibullying laws (ABLs), which require school districts to provide teachers with training to recognize bullying, impose graduated sanctions on perpetrators, and improve monitoring of bullying incidents.1
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Homosexuality, Female; *Sexual and Gender Minorities; Adolescent; Bisexuality; Female; Humans; Sexual Behavior; Suicidal Ideation