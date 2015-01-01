Abstract

In an attempt to reduce bullying, states have enacted antibullying laws (ABLs), which require school districts to provide teachers with training to recognize bullying, impose graduated sanctions on perpetrators, and improve monitoring of bullying incidents.1



Using 2009-2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) data, a study found that ABL adoption was associated with reduced likelihood that lesbian, gay, bisexual, and questioning (LGBQ) high school students seriously considered suicide in the past year.2 However, this study did not distinguish between students who self-report as gay or lesbian, as bisexual, and those who are unsure of their sexual identity, potentially masking important heterogeneity.3,4



This case-control study used 2009-2019 state YRBS data and a difference-in-differences approach to explore the association between ABL adoption and changes in suicidal behaviors among students who self-report as gay or lesbian, as bisexual, and those who are unsure of their sexual identity (eAppendix 1 in Supplement 1). Data on 25 312 LGBQ-identifying students who were administered YRBS surveys in 2019 were also incorporated. ...

