Abstract

PURPOSE: Suicide is a major public health concern with currently no validated and efficacious treatments approved. Preliminary evidence suggests that intravenous ketamine has rapid and sustained antidepressant effects, making it a candidate with therapeutic potential for depressed patients at risk for suicide. We conducted a meta-analysis to evaluate the efficacy of ketamine and esketamine in reducing suicidal ideation (SI), as well as their respective onset and duration of action. DATA SOURCES: We searched PubMed, Embase, Ovid, Cochrane, and Web of Science databases for studies published from inception to September 29, 2022. STUDY ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: We conducted a systematic review of all parallel randomized controlled trials (RCTs) examining the effect and duration of ketamine or esketamine on SI. Our primary outcome measure was the Suicide Scale score, which was measured using the Scale for Suicidal Ideation (SSI), Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation (BSS), Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), or Modified Scale for Suicidal Ideation (MSSI). To obtain effect sizes (Cohen's d), we calculated the difference in Suicide Scale scores before and after administration in each group.



RESULTS: Our study showed that intravenous sub-anesthetic doses of ketamine and intranasal inhaled esketamine had a significant anti-SI effect. Specifically, ketamine produced a large degree of anti-SI effect within the 4-6 hours (Cohen's d = 1.16, 95% CI: 0.50, 1.81) and a medium-large degree in the 24 hours (Cohen's d = 0.95, 95% CI: 0.48, 1.41). Esketamine, on the other hand, produced a small-medium degree of anti-SI effect within the 4-6 hours timeframe (Cohen's d = 0.26, 95% CI: 0.09, 0.44) and the 24 hours (Cohen's d = 0.30, 95% CI: 0.17, 0.47).



CONCLUSION: Intravenous sub-anesthetic doses of ketamine and intranasal inhaled esketamine could reduce SI within 4 hours and last for 24 hours.

