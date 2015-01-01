Abstract

Youth experiencing homelessness (YEH) often face increased levels of adversity and higher rates of trauma, suicide, and mortality compared to their housed peers. A multi-level life course lens is proposed by applying the ecobiodevelopmental model to examine social support mechanisms as a buffer to psychopathologies following adversity within YEH. Further discussion contributes to the theoretical basis for future public health research and intervention work addressing youth homelessness and related adversities.

Language: en