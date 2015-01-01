|
Fitzpatrick M, Ford JL, Slesnick N. Public Health Nurs. 2023; 40(4): 543-549.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
36880176
Youth experiencing homelessness (YEH) often face increased levels of adversity and higher rates of trauma, suicide, and mortality compared to their housed peers. A multi-level life course lens is proposed by applying the ecobiodevelopmental model to examine social support mechanisms as a buffer to psychopathologies following adversity within YEH. Further discussion contributes to the theoretical basis for future public health research and intervention work addressing youth homelessness and related adversities.
Language: en
*Homeless Youth; *Ill-Housed Persons; *Suicide; Adolescent; homeless youth; Housing; Humans; mental health; social support; Social Support; stress