Citation
Dolezal A, Severson M, Ali R, Dohn P, McFadden L. S. Dak. J. Med. 2023; 76(1): 24-27.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, South Dakota Medical Association)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
36897786
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Emergency departments represent a unique opportunity to intervene in mental health and substance use crises. For people residing in frontier and remote locations (greater than 60 min from cities of 50,000 people), emergency departments may be a critical source of mental healthcare, given limited local access to mental health professionals. The purpose of the current study was to investigate emergency department usage for substance use disorders and suicidal ideation in patients residing in frontier and non-frontier locations.
Language: en
Keywords
|
*Substance-Related Disorders; *Suicidal Ideation; Cross-Sectional Studies; Ethanol; Humans; Risk Factors; Suicide, Attempted/psychology