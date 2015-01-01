|
Citation
|
Hoffmire CA, Borowski S, Vogt D. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; 53(3): 443-456.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36919380
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Veterans' success with navigating the challenges of transition from military service may contribute to their risk for suicidal outcomes. The concept of well-being can help to conceptualize and assess successful navigation of reintegration challenges and may serve as an optimal target for public health-oriented suicide prevention.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Military Personnel/psychology; *Veterans/psychology; Humans; Mental Health; suicidal ideation; Suicidal Ideation; Suicide Prevention; veteran; well-being