Citation
Leleu E, Sánchez-Rico M, Abellán M, Blanco C, Yeim S, Chaugne E, Limosin F, Hoertel N. Aging Ment. Health 2023; 27(9): 1752-1761.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36905630
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Prior studies report conflicting results about the association between lithium use and all-cause mortality. In addition, data are scarce on this association among older adults with psychiatric disorders. In this report, we sought to examine the associations of lithium use with all-cause mortality and specific causes of death (i.e., due to cardiovascular disorder, non-cardiovascular disease, accident, or suicide) among older adults with psychiatric disorders during a 5-year follow-up period.
Keywords
*Lithium/adverse effects/therapeutic use; *Mental Disorders/drug therapy; Anticonvulsants/therapeutic use; antiepileptic; antipsychotic; Antipsychotic Agents/therapeutic use; elderly; Humans; Lithium; Middle Aged; mortality; Prospective Studies; suicide