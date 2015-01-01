|
Zavlis O, Matheou A, Bentall R. Bipolar Disord. 2023; 25(7): 571-582.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
36869637
OBJECTIVES: Although the cyclic nature of bipolarity is almost by definition a network system, no research to date has attempted to scrutinize the relationship of the two bipolar poles using network psychometrics. We used state-of-the-art network and machine learning methodologies to identify symptoms, as well as relations thereof, that bridge depression and mania.
Language: en
*Bipolar Disorder/diagnosis/epidemiology; bipolarity; Canada/epidemiology; depression and mania; Depression/diagnosis/epidemiology/etiology; epidemiology; Female; Humans; machine learning; Male; Mania; network psychometrics; Suicidal Ideation