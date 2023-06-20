|
Prissel CM, Grossardt BR, Klinger GS, St Sauver JL, Rocca WA. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(6).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36982025
BACKGROUND: The Rochester Epidemiology Project (REP) medical records-linkage system offers a unique opportunity to integrate medical and residency data with existing environmental data, to estimate individual-level exposures. Our primary aim was to provide an archetype of this integration. Our secondary aim was to explore the association between groundwater inorganic nitrogen concentration and adverse child and adolescent health outcomes.
*Self-Injurious Behavior; *Suicide; Adolescent; adolescent health; Case-Control Studies; Child; child health; epidemiology; Female; groundwater nitrogen; Humans; Male; Medical Record Linkage; Outcome Assessment, Health Care; records-linkage system; spatial methods