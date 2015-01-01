|
Stecker T, Allan NP, Hoge C, Ashrafioun L, Conner KR. J. Gen. Intern Med. 2023; 38(12): 2639-2646.
36964422
OBJECTIVE: Military members and Veterans at-risk for suicide are often unlikely to seek behavioral health treatment. The primary aim of this study was to test the efficacy of brief CBT for Treatment Seeking (CBT-TS) to improve behavioral health treatment utilization among U.S. military service members and Veterans at-risk for suicide.
*Cognitive Behavioral Therapy/methods; *Military Personnel; *Veterans; Adult; Behavior Therapy; Humans; Suicidal Ideation; Treatment Outcome