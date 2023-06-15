Abstract

There is accumulating evidence on the beneficial effects of probiotic supplementation for patients with depressive disorders. However, prior reviews on the topic have largely focused on clinical effectiveness with limited emphasis on the underlying mechanisms of action and effects of probiotics on gut microbiota. In accordance with PRISMA guidelines, a systematic literature search of Medline, EMBASE and the Cochrane Library using combinations of the key words, ("depress*" OR "MDD" OR "suicide"), ("probiotic" OR "Lactobacillus" OR "Bifidobacterium") AND ("gut" OR "gut micr*" OR "microbiota"), as well as grey literature was performed. We found seven clinical trials involving patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). The small number of studies and heterogeneous sources of data precluded meta-analysis. Most trials (other than one open-label trial) had a low-to-moderate risk of bias, which was largely due to a lack of control for the effects of diet on gut microbiota. Probiotic supplementation yielded only modest effects on depressive symptoms and there were no consistent effects on gut microbiota diversity, and in most instances, no significant alterations in gut microbiota composition were observed after four to eight weeks of probiotic intervention. There is also a lack of systematic reporting on adverse events and no good longer-term data. Patients with MDD may require a longer time to show clinical improvement and the microbial host environment may also need longer than eight weeks to produce significant microbiota alterations. To advance this field, further larger-scale and longer-term studies are required.

Language: en