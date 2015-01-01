Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Our study aims to demarcate the sociodemographic differences in pediatric patients hospitalized for suicidal behaviors and struggling with gender dysphoria. Additionally, we evaluated the demographic factors and comorbidities that are predictive of gender dysphoria in patients with suicidal behaviors.



METHODS: We included 319,430 patients (aged 6-24 years) with suicidal behaviors and a primary psychiatric diagnosis (per ICD-10 criteria) of mood disorders (depressive disorders, 75.3%; bipolar disorders, 15.9%; and other mood disorders, 8.8%) from the Nationwide Inpatient Sample (2018-2019). We compared the distributions of categorical variables using the Pearson χ(2) test and continuous variables using an independent-samples t test in inpatients without versus with gender dysphoria. We used a logistic regression model to calculate the odds ratio (OR) to assess the demographic and comorbid characteristics of gender dysphoria with suicidal behaviors.



RESULTS: The prevalence of codiagnosis of gender dysphoria in inpatients hospitalized for suicidal behaviors was 1.5%. Gender dysphoria was seen in a higher proportion of adolescents (68.2%), females (73.6%), those from high-income families (51.7%), and those from metropolitan counties (88.8%). The prevalent psychiatric comorbidities in inpatients with gender dysphoria included anxiety disorders (63.6%), posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD; 28.2%), and neurodevelopmental disorders (27.4%). Comorbidities including somatic disorders (OR = 2.30), eating disorders (OR = 1.95), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OR = 1.71), anxiety disorders (OR = 1.59), PTSD (OR = 1.32), and neurodevelopmental disorders (OR = 1.17) increased the likelihood of codiagnoses of gender dysphoria.



CONCLUSIONS: There exists a high prevalence of psychiatric comorbidities in those with gender dysphoria and hospitalized for suicidal behavior. Our findings call for prompt evaluations of comorbidities of suicidal behaviors among adolescents and youth with gender dysphoria to provide a coordinated approach to suicide prevention, thereby reducing the future risk of poor health outcomes and mortality.

