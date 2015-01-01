Abstract

Glucose disturbances are a common comorbidity of major depressive disorder (MDD) patients and have been extensively studied in the past. However, few studies have explored glucose disturbances in first-episode drug-naïve (FEDN) MDD patients. The purpose of this study was to examine the prevalence and risk factors of glucose disturbances in FEDN MDD patients to understand the relationship between MDD and glucose disturbances in the acute early phase and provide important implications for therapeutic interventions. Using a cross-sectional design, we recruited a total of 1718 MDD patients. We collected their socio-demographic information, clinical data, and blood glucose indicators.17-item Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD), 14-item Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAMA), and the positive symptom subscale of the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) were used to assess their depression, anxiety, psychotic symptoms, respectively. The prevalence of glucose disturbances in FEDN MDD patients was 13.6%. Depression, anxiety and psychotic symptoms, body mass index (BMI) levels and suicide attempts rates were higher in the group with glucose disorders than in the group without glucose disorders among patients with first-episode drug-naive MDD. Correlation analysis showed that glucose disturbances were associated with HAMD score, HAMA score, BMI, psychotic symptoms and suicide attempts. Furthermore, binary logistic regression showed that HAMD score and suicide attempts were independently associated with glucose disturbances in MDD patients. Our findings suggest that the prevalence of comorbid glucose disturbances is very high in FEDN MDD patients. Moreover, more severe depressive symptoms and higher suicide attempts are correlated with glucose disturbances in MDD FEDN patients in the early stage.

