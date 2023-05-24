Abstract

Mood disorders are the most prevalent psychiatric disorders associated with significant disability, morbidity, and mortality. The risk of suicide is associated with severe or mixed depressive episodes in patients with mood disorders. However, the risk of suicide increases with the severity of depressive episodes and is often presented with higher incidences in bipolar disorder (BD) patients than in patients with major depression (MDD). Biomarker study in neuropsychiatric disorders is critical for developing better treatment plans by facilitating more accurate diagnosis. At the same time, biomarker discovery also provides more objectivity to develop state-of-the-art personalized medicine with increased accuracy through clinical interventions. Recently, colinear changes in miRNA expression between brain and systemic circulation have added great interest in examining their potential as molecular markers in mental disorders, including MDD, BD, and suicidality. A present understanding of circulating miRNAs in body fluids implicates their role in managing neuropsychiatric conditions. Most notably, their use as prognostic and diagnostic markers and their potential role in treatment response have significantly advanced our knowledge base. The present review discusses circulatory miRNAs and their underlying possibilities to be used as a screening tool for assessing major psychiatric conditions, including MDD, BD, and suicidal behavior.

Language: en