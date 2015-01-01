Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients' and their mothers' quality of life is severely affected by childhood psoriasis. Almost all children have a chronic illness that lasts until adulthood, which puts them at risk for lifelong difficulties like stigma, psychiatric comorbidity, and suicide.



OBJECTIVE: Evaluation of the effects of childhood psoriasis on the mothers' quality of life was the project's primary objective.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: 100 mothers of children with various kinds of psoriasis participated in the study. The Family Dermatology Life Quality Index (FDLQI) was used to evaluate the mothers' quality of life.



RESULTS: The mother's FDLQI score was between 3 and 25, with a mean of 13. In terms of how the FDLQI was interpreted, 8 moms had an incredibly enormous impact, 63 mothers had a very significant impact, 26 mothers had a moderate impact, and 3 mothers had a modest impact. We discovered a substantial direct link between the mother's FDLQI and the children's PASI scores. Furthermore, we discovered that scalp and pustular psoriasis had the highest FDLQI scores, indicating a poor quality of life.



CONCLUSION: Both the quality of life for affected children and their cares may be negatively impacted by childhood psoriasis. Age of the children, PASI score, and kind of psoriasis can all have an impact on how psoriasis in childhood affects the mother.

