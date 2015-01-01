Abstract

OBJECTIVES: We used quality improvement methods to implement a care bundle for children presenting to a pediatric emergency department (ED) with mental health concerns. A bundle novelty was that it included an option for assessment in a partnered clinic, not in the ED, to families of children assessed as having no medical or safety concerns. The primary aim of this study was to establish successful implementation of the bundle prior to studying its impact.



METHODS: The bundle included the Ask Suicide-Screening Questions to standardize risk assessment at triage, the HEADS-ED (Home, Education, Activities/Peers, Drug/Alcohol, Suicidality, Emotions/Behavior, Discharge Resources) tool for brief, scored mental health assessments, and offering an urgent appointment within 96 h for low-risk children as an alternative to ED-based assessment or as a follow-up option for patients assessed in the ED. We developed aims, driver diagrams, and outcome measures for each bundle element. Each element was introduced with small tests of change using iterative plan-do-study-act cycles. Run charts were used to determine successful completion of aims.



RESULTS: Rules for special cause were met through detection of shifts in performance 5 months after bundle implementation for the Ask Suicide-Screening Questions and HEADS-ED. These bundle elements were consistently used with ≥ 80% of eligible patients, representing aim achievement. During the 6 months of providing urgent appointments, 89.3% of 159 referred families received an appointment within 96 h.



CONCLUSIONS: Using quality improvement methods, we were able to successfully ensure reliable implementation of a new care bundle for pediatric patients presenting to the ED with mental health concerns and allow eligible low-risk patients to receive full assessments in a partnered clinic instead of the ED.

