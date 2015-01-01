|
Citation
Lightbody T, Thull-Freedman J, Freedman SB, Wright B, Finseth N, Coulombe A, Morrissette M, DeGuerre A, McConnell S, Bozocea K, Groves-Johnston S, Woods J, Newton A. CJEM 2023; 25(4): 326-334.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
36964857
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: We used quality improvement methods to implement a care bundle for children presenting to a pediatric emergency department (ED) with mental health concerns. A bundle novelty was that it included an option for assessment in a partnered clinic, not in the ED, to families of children assessed as having no medical or safety concerns. The primary aim of this study was to establish successful implementation of the bundle prior to studying its impact.
Language: en
Keywords
|
*Mental Health; *Patient Care Bundles; Child; Emergency department; Emergency Service, Hospital; Humans; Mental health; Pediatrics; Quality improvement; Quality Improvement; Risk Assessment