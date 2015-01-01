Abstract

AIM: The present study addressed overcoming the lacunae in the literature of psychiatric manifestations associated with rhino-orbital mucormycosis. The current study aimed to assess the symptoms of depression, anxiety, stress, coping measures, suicidal intent, and visual disability in patients of rhino-orbital mucormycosis (ROM) during the epidemic of the disease at the nodal tertiary care center in North India.



METHODS: Fifty-four inpatients of laboratory-proven rhino-orbital mucor-mycosis (ROM) were included for an observational, cross-sectional study at nodal, designated COVID-19, and mucormycosis treating tertiary care hospital. Patients with Hindi Mini-Mental State Examination score <24, prior psychiatric illness, and severely ill requiring ventilator support were excluded. The psychological variables were assessed using Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale 21 (DASS 21), Beck's Suicide intent Scale, Coping Scale Questionnaire, and Visual disability scale (IND-VFQ33). Their socioeconomic status was assessed using the Modified Kuppuswamy Scale.



RESULTS: Ninety percent of patients with ROM had diabetes mellitus. The majority (44%) of patients belonged to lower socioeconomic strata. Higher frequencies of severe depression (28%), extremely severe anxiety (26%), and mild stress (17%) were noted in the study participants. On the Tukey test, depression score was higher in patients of ROM compared to COVID (with ROM) (p-value= 0.016). On Tukey analysis, anxiety score was significantly higher in ROM patients compared to COVID (with ROM) patients (p-value = 0.018). Coping scores were significantly higher in COVID (with ROM) patients compared to ROM patients (p value = 0.035). Mild to moderate visual disability was noted in the study participants. Conclusion: The current study reflects the association of higher depression and anxiety scores in cases with ROM that indicated higher mental health needs. Early assessment, early detection, and early intervention for psychological help, along with the multidisciplinary team, helped to improve the overall psychological outcome of the affected patients.

