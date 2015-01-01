Abstract

There is worldwide concern about how climate change -which involves rising temperatures- may increase the risk of contracting and developing diseases, reducing the quality of life. This study provides new research that takes into account parameters such as land surface temperature (LST), surface urban heat island (SUHI), urban hotspot (UHS), air pollution (SO(2), NO(2), CO, O(3) and aerosols), the normalized difference vegetation index (NDVI), the normalized difference building index (NDBI) and the proportion of vegetation (PV) that allows evaluating environmental quality and establishes mitigation measures in future urban developments that could improve the quality of life of a given population. With the help of Sentinel 3 and 5P satellite images, we studied these variables in the context of Granada (Spain) during the year 2021 to assess how they may affect the risk of developing diseases (stomach, colorectal, lung, prostate and bladder cancer, dementia, cerebrovascular disease, liver disease and suicide). The results, corroborated by the statistical analysis using the Data Panel technique, indicate that the variables LST, SUHI and daytime UHS, NO(2), SO(2) and NDBI have important positive correlations above 99% (p value: 0.000) with an excess risk of developing these diseases. Hence, the importance of this study for the formulation of healthy policies in cities and future research that minimizes the excess risk of diseases.

