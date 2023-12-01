|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Fifteen percent of women worldwide experience depression in the perinatal period. Suicide is now one of the leading causes of maternal mortality in developed countries. Internationally, many healthcare systems screen post-natal women for depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation to facilitate early assessment and intervention. To our knowledge, no Irish data exists on the prevalence of suicidal ideation in this cohort. AIMS: To evaluate the prevalence of suicidal ideation and depressive symptoms using the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) in post-natal women attending a large Dublin maternity hospital.
