Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Interoception (the sense of the body's state) is associated with eating disorders and nonsuicidal self-injury, potentially through relationships with affect. We examined the relationship between interoceptive attention and both positive and negative affect.



METHODS: Participants (N = 128) who reported recent self-harm (i.e., disordered eating and/or non-suicidal self-injury) completed ecological momentary assessment for 16 days. Participants completed multiple daily assessments of affect and interoceptive attention. We then tested the temporal dynamic relationship between interoceptive attention and affect.



RESULTS: There was a relationship between positive affect and interoceptive attention such that people with higher average positive affect, and times when people were above their typical positive affect, were associated with higher interoceptive attention. There was a negative relationship between negative affect and interoceptive attention, such that people with higher average negative affect, and times when people were above their own typical negative affect, were associated with lower interoceptive attention.



CONCLUSIONS: Better mood may associate with greater willingness to attend to body sensations. Our findings support active inference models of interoception and highlight the importance of refining our understanding of the dynamic nature of interoception and its relationship with affect.

Language: en