Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study examined the association between loss of a loved one to COVID-19 and depression, anxiety and suicide ideation among Rhode Island young adults.



METHODS: The 2022 Rhode Island Young Adult Survey recruited 1,022 young adults aged 18-25 years who lived in Rhode Island. Logistic regression models were used to estimate the odds of depression, anxiety, and suicide ideation due to experiencing a loss due to COVID-19.



RESULTS: The odds of anxiety and suicide ideation were 57% (OR[95% CI] = 1.57 [1.13, 2.18]) and 79% (OR[95% CI] = 1.79 [1.19, 2.70]) greater among participants who lost a close friend or family member due to COVID-19.



CONCLUSIONS: Losing a loved one to COVID-19 increases the risk of anxiety or suicide ideation among young adults in RI. Prevention measures such as screening for mental health symptoms and incorporating mental health awareness into college, university and workplace settings should be instituted.

