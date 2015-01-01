|
Citation
|
Jørgensen CK, Juul S, Siddiqui F, Horowitz MA, Moncrieff J, Munkholm K, Hengartner MP, Kirsch I, Gluud C, Jakobsen JC. Syst. Rev. 2023; 12(1): e57.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36991504
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Major depressive disorder causes a great burden on patients and societies. Venlafaxine and mirtazapine are commonly prescribed as second-line treatment for patients with major depressive disorder worldwide. Previous systematic reviews have concluded that venlafaxine and mirtazapine reduce depressive symptoms, but the effects seem small and may not be important to the average patient. Moreover, previous reviews have not systematically assessed the occurrence of adverse events. Therefore, we aim to investigate the risks of adverse events with venlafaxine or mirtazapine versus 'active placebo', placebo, or no intervention for adults with major depressive disorder in two separate systematic reviews.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Depressive Disorder, Major/drug therapy; Adult; Adverse effects; Adverse events; Antidepressants; Beneficial effects; Humans; Major depressive disorder; Meta-Analysis as Topic; Mirtazapine; Mirtazapine/adverse effects; Quality of Life; Review Literature as Topic; Venlafaxine; Venlafaxine Hydrochloride/adverse effects