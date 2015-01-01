Abstract

Human trafficking is a global public health problem affecting millions of people worldwide. In the United States, many trafficking victims seek medical care for physical, sexual, and mental health concerns. Unfortunately, many of these individuals go unrecognized by health care providers as being victims of human trafficking and return to their trafficker without interventions for their safety and protection. To provide effective quality care for this patient population, health care providers must be knowledgeable regarding the identification of signs of trafficking, trauma-informed interventions to ensure the safety and protection of the victim(s), and methods to collaborate with interprofessional partners for the provision of appropriate medical and socioeconomic care following the exit from their trafficking situation. The purpose of this pilot study was to evaluate best practices in teaching Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) students to identify and implement appropriate interventions for victims of human trafficking. The study was conducted in two phases using a mixed-method research design with repeated measures. In the first phase, education was provided through the validated HOPE Training modules produced by the Safe House Project using a pretest, posttest design. In the second phase, the students observed an interprofessional simulation followed by focus groups using a phenomenological approach to explore students' perceptions. Knowledge and confidence increased significantly following the implementation of this study. The results provide essential information regarding incorporating human trafficking education into FNP curricula. This study also contributes to the body of knowledge regarding the vital role that nurse practitioners play in the interprofessional management of human trafficking victims.

